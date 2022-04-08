Travel Advisory for Utica and New Hartford: April 11-13, 2022

A travel advisory is in effect next week for drivers in the towns of New Hartford and Utica.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says that demolition work on the Route 8 bridge will begin on Monday, April 11, 2022 an go through Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Work will begin each night at 10:00pm and extend through 6:00am the next day.

As a result of the work, Routes 5 and 12 northbound and southbound will be closed to traffic. Campion Road westbound to Routes 5/8/12 northbound will also be closed to traffic during the demolition.

In a written release the NYSDOT Utica office says that signed detours will be posted so to remind and inform drivers about closures. Signs will also direct traffic to the appropriate detour routes

Transportation officials say that variable message signs (VMS) have already been put in place to notify local drivers of the pending nighttime work.

Drivers are being advised to use extra caution in the area, slow down, and drive responsibly in work zones. Drivers are reminded that fines for speeding violations are doubled in work zones. Under New York State law convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a person's driver's license.

For the most up to date travel information call 511, visit 511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for public safety purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Department of Transportation. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

