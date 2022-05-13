Woman Crashes Into DOT Vehicle In Work Zone In Marcy

A Rome woman has been cited after crashing into a state DOT construction vehicle.

It happened on Thursday morning on Route 49 in Marcy near the Cavanaugh Road exit during “Operation Hard Hat.”

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Suzanne Brayman of Rome was issued citations for failure to use due care for a hazard vehicle and speed not reasonable and prudent.

Deputies say Brayman failed to move over for DOT vehicles setting up the active construction zone with flashing amber lights activated.

Officials say Brayman’s vehicle struck the “impact attenuator” attached to a DOT dumptruck, which was parked partially in the driving lane and on the southern shoulder of the roadway, on the driver side rear corner with the front end of her vehicle before coming to rest.

Brayman and her front seat passenger were evaluated on scene and release.

At the conclusion of Operation Hard Hat, which cracks down on traffic violators in work zones, deputies issued a total of 14 traffic citations.

Violations included operating a motor vehicle while using a cellphone/electronic handheld device, failure to move over for emergency vehicles/Hazard vehicles, speed violations, and unlicensed operation.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office were assisted on scene by Maynard Fire Department, Kunkel Ambulance, and the New York State Department of Transportation.

State Police are reminding motorists that fines for speeding in a work zone double.

Receiving a second work zone related speed ticket within 18 months of the first will result in you having your license suspended.

Volunteers Help Clear Up State Parks For #ILoveMyParkDay These volunteers came together for #ILoveMyParkDay to give back to their local New York State Park's in a big way.

Check Out Balloons Over Letchworth Did you know that Balloons Over Letchworth is a whole season long activity:

Balloons Over Letchworth offers spectacular hot-air balloon rides over Letchworth State Park. We are the exclusive operator within the Park."

Here's a look at some amazing photos they have on their Facebook page: