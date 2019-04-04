Tony’s Pizza Locations Will Put ‘Hope’ On The Menu

Tony’s Pizza locations across Central New York have teamed up with the American Cancer Society to put "Hope On The Menu" to help raise money.

The locations are on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, on Main Street in Westmoreland and on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. On Wednesday April 10th they will be donating 15% of sales all day to the American Cancer Society as part of the ‘Hope on the Menu’ program. The promotion includes both eat-in, delivery and take-out orders all day. No special coupons are required.

“Last year’s event raised over $500 for the fight against cancer,” explained Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, “We’re thankful for the support Tony’s locations are providing and hoping we’ll be able to raise even more funds to help make a difference this year.”"

Remember to add hope with extra pepperoni to the menu!