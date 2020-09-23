Are you already starting to plan your weekend out? Make the trip to Remsen.

Coming up on Saturday September 26th, there will be all sorts of food trucks, music and crafts part of a fall festival fundraiser for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. This event is sponsored by the team Penguin Platoon. It'll all take place in the parking lot of the Soda Fountain.

According to the Rome Sentinel, here's the following food trucks you'll find:

The Mac Factor, featuring gourmet macaroni and cheese; the Stathis Greek food truck; and Oldies & Goodies Fried Dough/Fresh Squeezed Lemonade will be on site from noon until 4 p.m."

There will be craft booths and more starting at 11AM. These include Imagination Creations by Rebecca; Wreaths by Bev; Odds & Ends by Anne; Alpacas 4 Pleasure Farm, featuring alpaca fiber products; North Country Vinyl Designs, with shirts and mugs; Robyn’s Egg Jewelry; Thirty-One, and Avon, the national sponsor of Making Strides. Booths will be set up until 4 p.m.

There will also be live music from noon until 4PM featuring a variety of local singers, including Taryn Surprenant, Rebecca Miner, Rick Boxall and Crooked Keel.

The Penguin Platoon team will have a booth filled with merchandise from the American Cancer Society to help people prepare for the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

Everyone is required to wear a mask covering over nose and mouth, and keep social distance within the vendor booths and while waiting in line at the food trucks.