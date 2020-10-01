Help WOUR Raise Funds Through ‘Real Men Wear Pink’

WOUR is going pink this month to help woman work in the fight against cancer.

Reason Dave Coombs is involved: My maternal grandparents both dealt with aggressive forms of cancer, so this issue is really personal for me--as it probably is for most of you reading this.

Reason Andrew is involved: Andrew wants to help promote awareness and help fight against breast cancer.

The Real Men Wear Pink program to promote awareness of (and raise money for) the fight against breast cancer is underway and runs through October.

Many men here in the Mohawk Valley and across Central New York have accepted the challenge from the American Cancer Society to raise money for the cause.

If you want to donate, here's the page on the American Cancer Society website.