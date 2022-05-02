Move Over Lake George! Tiki Boats Coming to Another NY Lake This Summer

Move over Lake George! Tiki boats are coming to another New York lake this summer.

Tiki tours is expanding to Saratoga Lake for more fun on the water. Beginning May 14, you can rent a tiki boat to just float the day away or stop at spots along the way to eat and shop. Just climb aboard with your own beverages and drift away.

Credit - Tiki Tours via Facebook Credit - Tiki Tours via Facebook loading...

Lake George Tiki Tours

Tiki Tours began when a few local entrepreneurs added a tiki boat to their personal fleet in Lake Geroge. Last summer a second bar-on-a-boat was added to keep up with demand during the busy tourist season in Upstate, New York.

The floating, motorized tiki boats, that hold up to 16 passengers, are available for 75-minute charters and are driven by a New York State certified Captain. You can even bring your own adult beverages onboard. The cost is $60 per person 7 days a week. Fireworks tours are $75.

Credit - Tiki Tours Credit - Tiki Tours loading...

Rave Reviews

Tiki tours have been getting rave reviews since they began floating on Lake George.

Jessica - "We had a wonderful time. It was like none other I have experienced."

Erica - "Hands down best activity to do in Lake George. Fun and intimate boat ride to do with friends for any occasion."

To book a tour call (800) 691-0770 or email tikitours@mail.com. Learn more at Thetikitours.com.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.