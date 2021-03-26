Soak In Breathtaking Lake George Views as You Sail Away on New Tiki Bar

Soak in the breathtaking views of Lake George on a new Tiki-Bar sailing away this summer.

Tiki Tours will be adding a second bar-on-a-boat that will hold up to 16 passengers for the busy tourist season in Upstate, New York. The new Tiki-Bar will only run with up to 12 passengers though due to COVID-19, according to Foot Hill Business Daily.

Whether you want to cruise around the lake with your friends or stop for a bite to eat at a local restaurant, the floating, motorized tiki boats are available for 75-minute charters. And they are driven by a New York State certified Captain.

Tours are available 7 days a week, from 11 am to 8 pm, June through September. You may want to book in advance. Walk up availability is not guaranteed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tiki Boat is booked by the 1/4. You will have to book a minimum of 3 seats and you must book a multiple of 3 for additional passengers.

75 minute tour (Sunday - Thursday): $125 1/4 boat (3 seats)

75 minute tour (Friday & Saturday): $150 1/4 boat (3 seats)

Tiki Tours has social distance guidelines are in place when taking a tour.

All passengers will adhere to social distancing guidelines while on the tour. Exceptions will be for individuals who have been quarantined together

To help decrease the spread of any germs onboard the charter we suggest passengers use the restroom beforehand, stay to the same seat and not share or pass any objects between them

Our captains will be advising groups on how to embark and disembark on the tiki before and after their tours

Face masks will be available onboard for passengers if they do not have one

Captains will be sanitizing the boat bin between tours

Other measures will be explained further to all passengers

To book a tour call (800) 691-0770 or email tikitours@mail.com. Learn more at Thetikitours.com.

