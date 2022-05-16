If a weekend away is starting to be a necessity, it is hard to beat these views.

Have You Ever Gotten An Airbnb?

Oftentimes, an Airbnb will give you a pretty decent experience for way less than an actual hotel. It all depends on what you look for, do you want a place that you sleep in or a place you can spend some meaningful time in? There are Airbnb options for either one.

This One Is The Best Of Both Worlds

With a price of $241 a night, it sits around the price of a decent hotel for the area. At the same time, you also are getting an entire house instead of a cramped hotel room. The biggest positive to this Airbnb is easily the view.

Relax To A Sunset On The Lake

This is what a weekend away to unwind and forget your troubles is all about. Plus, if you don't feel like planning a major vacation, there is so much to be done on this lake.

Saratoga Lake

Sitting only around 2 hours away from Central New York, this location is easy to get to and stay at, even if for only a few days. Saratoga Lake is jam-packed with things to do during the summer. A short drive down the road will land you at a popular bar and restaurant. Right next to that is even a relaxing beach to sit in the sun at as well.

Scroll down to see more incredible pictures of this Airbnb and how to book it.

If you want to book this exact one, click here for all of the information.

