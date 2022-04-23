Discover These Upstate NY River and Lake Cruises
The warm weather is upon us, getting out and seeing some spectacular scenes from the lakes and rivers is something on many of our bucket lists, but doing it from one of these boats makes it a little extra special.
I was surprised how many boat tours were offered on each of the popular waterways in the area. Here are a few you might want check out this summer.
The Dutch Apple
Docked just north of the Port of Albany on the Hudson River, the Dutch Apple offers sightseeing cruises, special holiday cruises, and cruises with bands.
Get more at dutchapplecruises.com
The Captain JP
The largest cruise ship in the area with four stories to accommodate large crowds. Summer often features themed cruises, brunch cruises, even cruises down to New York City. The Capital JP is docked on the Hudson River in downtown Troy.
Get more at captainjp.com
General Schuyler
This vessel has been offering tours on Saratoga Lake since 2017. Swimming charters, private parties, and public tours are available.
Get more at adkcruise.com
Howe Caverns
As part of their tours, Howe Caverns offers a short cruise on an underground river. Bring your jacket, it's always 52 degrees down there.
Get more at howecaverns.com
Minne Ha Ha
Cruise Lake George like they did one hundred years ago on this authentic paddlewheel steamboat.
Lac du Saint Sacrament
Public tours and charters on Lake George, this one can hold up to 400 people on four levels.
The Mohican
The smallest of the trio, but still large enough to fit 150 people on board to take in some breathtaking views of Lake George. The Mohican is available for public and private cruises.
Get more at lakegeorgesteamboat.com
Caldwell Bell
Authentic paddlewheel boat that cruises the Mohawk River out of Schuylerville. Charters available.
Get more at mohwakmaidencruises.com
Photo by Leonardo Dasilva (CC BY 2.0)