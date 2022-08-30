Is It Illegal To Throw Away Your Old Batteries In New York State?

Can you legally toss out your batteries in New York State? Does it matter what type of batteries you're throwing out? Let's take a look at what New York State law says. For legal purposes, New York classifies batteries as rechargeable or single-use,

Rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cordless power tools, cordless phones, cordless vacuums, laptops, cellphones, cameras, two-way radios, biomedical equipment, etc.

Single-use batteries are not reusable when they lose their charge. They are commonly found in musical greeting cards, remote controls, car keyless entry remotes, watches, hearing aids, flashlights, smoke detectors, toys. etc.

Can You Simply Throw Batteries Away?

It depends on the type of battery. If it's a single-use battery that is not alkaline, you cannot just throw it away - it's illegal. Alkaline batteries, on the other hand, can be put in the trash, although New York recommends recycling them via Call2Recylce.

It is against the law to knowingly dispose of NiMH batteries in the garbage in New York State. Instead, NiMH batteries must be recycle.

Any retailer that sells covered rechargeable batteries or rechargeable battery containing products must accept used rechargeable batteries from NYS consumers for recycling. Make sure to check for and remove rechargeable batteries contained in products prior to the disposal of such products. Examples of products that often contain rechargeable batteries include: personal care devices, toys, digital cameras, cell phones, laptops, tablets, eReaders, wireless speakers and other devices, portable power tools and more.

