Thousands of Pounds of Frozen Meat Recalled

Check your freezer. Thousands of pounds of frozen meat have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. Here are the details. According to WIVB.com, George's Prepared Foods which manufactures the Great Value Brand is recalling over six thousand pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat sausage patties, pork, and turkey patty products. There are concerns about salmonella contamination.

These were made on April 19, April 27, May 7, and May 9. The patties were mainly sold at Walmart stores under the Great Value brand. Here are the products affected.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The patties being recalled were supposed to be slated for disposal but ended up shipping from a storage facility for sale. There have been no reports of illness. If you did buy the recalled patties, you can throw them away or return them to where you purchased them.