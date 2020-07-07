We all need some way to pass the time. I know for kids it's building Lego masterpieces. Now there are Lego Art sets that let adults relieve some stress and create beautiful wall art out of Legos. According to CBS 6 Albany, Lego has created new wall art for adults to hang beautiful pictures made out of Lego pieces. These are special Legos designed specifically for adults. They are Lego's new Art Building Sets. They come in four different pop culture themes. There is Iron Man, The Beatles, Star Wars, and Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe Art Building Set. After you finish, there is a hanger on the back so you can display your masterpiece on the wall for everyone to admire.

https://www.lego.com/en-us/themes/art

There are different color schemes and ways you can put together your Lego Art Building sets allowing for reimagining and redoing the wall art. But these aren't for your kids to enjoy, they are specifically designed for adults only. Why should your kids have all of the Lego fun?

Starting September 1st, you can purchase the Iron Man, The Beatles, Star Wars, and Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe Art Building Set through Lego retail stores and on the Lego website here for one hundred and twenty dollars each. To get more details about the Lego Art Building Sets, click here.

