Canadian Ice Cream Company Bought 2 New Freezers To Help Store COVID-19 Vaccine

They didn't need the freezers for ice cream at all, they simply wanted to help out in any way that they can.

<iframe src="https://webapps.9c9media.com/vidi-player/1.9.16/share/iframe.html?currentId=2102443&config=ctvnews/share.json&kruxId=&rsid=bellmedianewsprod,bellmediaglobalprod&siteName=CTVNews&cid=%5B%7B%22contentId%22%3A2102443%2C%22ad%22%3A%7B%22adsite%22%3A%22ctv.ctvnews%22%2C%22adzone%22%3A%22embed%22%7D%7D%5D" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://barrie.ctvnews.ca/chapman-s-ice-cream-to-play-major-role-in-storage-of-covid-19-vaccine-1.5234397">CTV News</a>