Bald Eagle Shot Dead in NY, Reward Sits at $5K

It's so tragic to think that some sicko would take aim at a beautiful and innocent animal and actually have it in their heart to pull the trigger of a large-caliber rifle to shoot it dead. Just one week ago, GNA was invited out to Cobleskill, NY for the launch of the Schoharie County Eagle Trail and it was truly a special day for all if us involved. As the bald eagle population in the area and throughout New York has gone way up, so seemingly do the number of inexplicable deaths by cold-hearted humans who have nary a shred of decency.

A few weeks ago, this bald eagle - presumed to innocently be perched in a tree - was shot dead. According to UpstateNY.com, the US Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of an individual or individuals involved. According to the report, the bald eagle was shot with a large-caliber rifle about 2 hours southwest of Albany in Broome County back on April 3rd.

"Maximum fines for killing them are $15,000 and $100,000, respectively, with possible imprisonment up to one year, according to the DEC. " NewYorkUpstate.com via the NYS DEC.

Photo: NYUpstate.com

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the New York State Environmental Conservation Police are serious about finding the person or persons who did this. The reward sits at $5,000 and they're asking anyone with information about this incident to contact either the DEC at (607) 621-3464, or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Amherst, NY at (716) 691-3635 x205, or 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477).