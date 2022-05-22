RECALL ALERT: Jif Peanut Butter Recalled, Salmonella Outbreak

Peanut butter lovers take notice. The Center for Disease Control has announced a recall on a popular brand of peanut butter.

According to the CDC, Jif Peanut Butter has been recalled due to a salmonella outbreak. On May, 21st, 2022, the CDC reported 14 illnesses and 2 hospitalizations were recorded with ties to Jif Peanut Butter. A map shared by the CDC confirms that 12 states have been affected by the outbreak so far including New York.

What Jif Products are Being Recalled?

4 out of 5 people who had reported getting sick, said that they had consumed some type of Jif Peanut Butter. The recall includes different sizes and types of Jiff peanut butter including including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat.

The lot code numbers to look out for on recalled Jif products are Lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 as reported by the CDC.

What Should You Do If You Have Jif Peanut Butter?

If you have Jif Peanut Butter in your home, naturally the CDC says to throw it away. As we all know, peanut butter has a long shelf life. With that being said the CDC suggests checking your peanut butter at home to make sure it's not part of the recall.

What Symptoms Should You Look Out For?

Here is a list from the CDC describing the symptoms to look out for if you have consumed peanut butter:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



They also add that symptoms most likely start 6 to 6 days after swallowing salmonella bacteria.

For more details on the recall and information regarding salmonella and its symptoms, visit CDC.Gov

