Frozen Shrimp Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

If you've bought frozen shrimp in the past few months, it may be advisable for you to check your freezers. Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several shrimp products after the FDA tested and found Salmonella in a sample of frozen cooked shrimp.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

News 4 Buffalo (WIVB-TV) is reporting that shrimp brand names included in the recall include; Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest Catch, COS, 365, and Meijer have the potential to be contaminated with the organism, according to the FDA.

The FDA on June 25 announced the company recall saying the affected products were distributed across the U.S. from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

Consumers with the products indicated should not consume the shrimp and should return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.

The CDC has so far linked six cases of illness in two different states from affected frozen cooked shrimp.

Even though the products were imported between December 2020 and February 2021, they may have been sold in local stores in recent months.

You should call your healthcare provider if are experiencing any Salmonella symptoms such as diarrhea and a fever of 102°F.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the company at +(91) 402-331-0260 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The complete list of items affected can be found here.

