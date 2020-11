This home in Saratoga Springs sits on 3.5 acres. It features four bedrooms and five bathrooms along with a movie room and a billiards room. There are 5100 square feet of beautiful woodworking and subtle touches of the Saratoga Race Course. Check out this $1.9 million dollar home for sale through Mary Lourdes Pinckney - Associate Broker, Select Sotheby's Int Realty via Zillow.