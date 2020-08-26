Live Out Your Fairytale in a Stunning Home For Sale in Rochester

Hear ye, hear ye! Are you looking for a home fit for a king or queen such as yourself? What about a home with room to roam and a sunporch on which to enjoy a steaming cup your favorite beverage as the sun comes up?

This 5,879 square-foot home in Rochester fits the bill and is straight out of a fairytale. Step inside as we take a tour of the amazingly-elegant property that is currently for sale.

Like what you see? This 7-bed, 6-bath home on an acre and a half of landscaped land is for sale for $1.25 million.

