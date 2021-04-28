Get Paid $1,000 To Explore the Great Outdoors in New York State

You can get paid a grand to explore the great outdoors. All you have to do is enjoy everything Mother Nature has to offer and there's lot of places to choose from in New York state.

WhistleOut wants to pay someone to be a Chief Adventure Officer and explore the nature in New York. You'll receive a new smartphone of your choice to capture your adventure, in addition to $1,000 in cash. You'll also be reimbursed $500 for expenses like travel, food, park fees, and outdoor gear to make your adventure as comfortable as possible and leave the hardcore surviving to Bear Grylls.

You don't have to be the next Ansel Adams either. You just have to be adventurous and the type of person who’d rather be climbing a mountain than bingeing the latest Netflix hit.

Chief Adventure Officer Responsibilities

Planning a trip to a scenic outdoor destination, like the Adirondacks or Catskill Mountains, Lake Placid or Lake George.

Choosing a smartphone priced up to $1,000.

Taking captivating photos of the natural beauty using your new phone.

Sharing your pictures on social media and letting the world know how awesome New York is.

How to Apply

Anyone 18 years of age or older and is legally eligible to work in the U.S. is encouraged to apply by 5:00PM PST on Friday, May 21, 2021. The winner will be announced during a live stream on WhistleOut's YouTube channel May 28.

New York has so much to offer. From mountains to lakes, Mother Nature did some of her best work in our state. Need some ideas of where to go? Here's a few day trips you need to add to your bucket list that would be perfect.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Have an Adventure at Adirondack Cabin Where Mark Twain Spent Hours Writing Stories

Escape the Concrete Jungle For the Beauty of Nature at Adirondack Safari