If You Dare! It’s Upstate NY’s Most Terrifying Haunted Attraction

When you think of fall and Halloween in Upstate New York, chances are you think of haunted hayrides, corn mazes, and haunted houses. Well, there is a terrifying adventure that isn't for the faint of heart but if you love to be truly scared during the season, this may be right up your alley.

Canva Canva loading...

Why is This Halloween Adventure Different?

If you are ready for the most terrifying experience this Halloween season, you want to head to Mountain Ridge Adventure. A corpse guides you through a tour of a serial killer-infested forest. When you are in the trees you are launched into complete darkness, alone, terrified, and vulnerable through the Zip Line Park. This is for 14 years and older or if you think you can handle it.

Mountain Ridge Adventure Facebook page Mountain Ridge Adventure Facebook page loading...

You are in complete darkness not knowing how many zip lines there are or how far you will scream down each line. You may be caught by zombies when you land and beg for mercy when you reach the end. It is recommended that you have a change of clothes.

Mountain Ridge Adventure Facebook page Mountain Ridge Adventure Facebook page loading...

The Mountain Ridge Adventure Zombie Zips-A Night of Terror is open on Friday and Saturday nights through the month of October from 7-10 pm. Reservations are required and you can click HERE to get your scare on.

There is a WARNING! On the Mountain Ridge Adventure website, they mention a lot of the popular haunted hayrides and haunted houses throughout the Capital Region. They say that those are "Disney-esque" compared to how truly horrifying this zip line adventure is.

Take a sneak peek at this video and you can decide if you have what it takes to face your fears.