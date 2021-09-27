For The Best Fall Foliage Views Ride A Gondola In Lake Placid

There are plenty of places you can get a great view of fall foliage, but very few even come close to rival the sights in Lake Placid.

It is currently very close to peak for fall foliage in the popular tourist town in the Adirondacks. So, this weekend would be the perfect time to take a 3 hour ride through the mountains and check out the leaves as they are at their most beautiful. While the drive might be breathtaking, so is it at the top of Whiteface Mountain.

Last year, I had a chance to head up north and ride a gondola and I can promise, you won't regret it. The gondola feels as if it will never stop its ascent to the peak of Whiteface Mountain, but when it does you will be about a mile above sea level and have a perfect view of Lake Placid. On the other side of the peak you'll see the rolling hills, peaks, and valleys of the Adirondacks in shades of copper, orange, green and yellow.

The Cloudsplitter Gondola won't even be all that expensive, $25 for adults. Seniors and teens get an additional discount with a price of $19, kids six and under are free. The ride up is approximately 15 minutes and the result is worth the price of admission. The Gondola also only operates for two more weekends, the last day is Sunday October, 10th. Also, keep in mind it also only operates Friday through Sunday.

Take a look below at some pictures last year taken right after peak, still beautiful, but this weekend would look even better than these snaps.

