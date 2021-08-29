This “Parks And Recreation” Star Was Spotted In Syracuse – Why?

If your a big fan of "Parks and Recreation" - you're going to want to try to be in Syracuse at the right time. That's what happened to the staff of Pastabilities over the weekend.

Nick Offerman, who is known for his role playing Ron Swanson, is in the Syracuse area and went to the restaurant for dinner. But why is he here?

According to Syracuse.com, his wife Megan Mullally (from "Will & Grace) is in town working on the newest movie with American High, and Offerman came to visit her while she's filming.

The movie is the one we told you was being produced by Natasha Lyonne (from "Russian Doll" and "Orange Is The New Black") and Maya Rudolph (from "SNL" and "Bridesmaids") along with several others. The movie once had the title "Love in Color" - but Deadline is reporting the movie is currently untitled.

The film’s cast also includes Rowan Blanchard (”Girl Meets World”), Auli’i Cravalho (”Moana”), Tyler Alvarez (”American Vandal”), Michelle Buteau (”Always Be My Maybe”), Aasif Mandvi (”Evil”), Teala Dunn (”All Night”) and Isabella Ferreira (”Love, Victor.”)

The movie will follow an aspiring young artist (Blanchard) who’s forced to join her high school track team and uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl (Cravalho) she’s been harboring a long-time crush on, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

The movie started filming in Syracuse earlier this month, and is expected to continue filming through the middle of September according to Syracuse.com. There's no word yet on when the movie will be released.

