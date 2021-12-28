One of these movies even has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a high accomplishment for any movie. Have you seen these?

2021 is drawing to a close and what a year it has been. We started the year with the pandemic still going on in the world, that aspect hasn't changed. One thing that has changed is the world seeing the addition of a few movies filmed right here in Central New York. These 3 are must-see movies for one major reason, they are unforgettable.

If you're always browsing Netflix, Prime, or any other streaming service looking for a good movie to watch on a boring night, maybe try these.

Paper Spiders

Plan B

Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Paper Spiders is the movie that garners a lot of respect on Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier in the year when it was released for streaming, it had a high rating, and to round out 2021 it still is certified fresh on the platform with a 100% rating. Paper Spiders centers around the topic of mental health and the relationship between a mother and daughter.

Plan B is a part of the American High movie series and is a comedy you really should make sure you see before the year rounds out. This flick centers around a group of teenagers and more particularly the star Kuhoo Verma's character searching for a Plan B pill after her first sexual experience. This movie also has a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The final movie doesn't rank as high on the movie ranking website Rotten Tomatoes, only a 43 percent rating. That rating doesn't define this movie in the slightest though. The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise is making the list because it's just so good. This also is under the American High series name following the main character who is an audiophile and is about to undergo brain surgery.

Any others filmed in the Central New York area that are must-see from 2021?

