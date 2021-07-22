Two Big Named Actresses Are Producing The Next Syracuse Filmed Movie

We've seen some pretty big names in the Syracuse area filming movies. Pete Davidson was one of the first we saw, and since then, several others have been here including Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Patton Oswalt, Emma Roberts, among others.

Now, you can add two ladies to the list to produce the next movie being shot by American High in Liverpool, according to Syracuse.com.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Natasha Lyonne (from Russian Doll and Orange Is The New Black) and Maya Rudolph (from SNL and Bridesmaids) are producing “Love in Color."

“Love in Color” will reportedly follow an aspiring young artist who is forced to join her high school track team and uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a longtime crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

There's no word yet on who is cast in the movie, or if Lyonne and Rudolph will be part of the cast. Filming is scheduled to begin in August andhe movie will be released on Hulu on a date to be announced.

It's been pretty cool to see all these celebs in Central New York, right? Have you seen any of them in person? Let us know inside our station app.

Do You Want To Be In A Movie?

Looking to make your big break on the big screen? If you're a female, this acting job in Utica New York could be for you.

A quick ad on CraigsList is looking for a young female in the Central New York region:

Wanted young female with a young, mixed-race child for a scene in upcoming Anthony Stella Production movie to be shot in Utica in August. Desire more important than experience. If interested, please email or call with the contact information provided in the post."

Read more about that opportunity here.

