You Can Play A Role In The Next Syracuse-Filmed Movie

Maybe being in a movie is on your bucket list? It's possible for you to cross it off thanks to the Syracuse (Liverpool) movie production company, American High.

They are gearing up for filming their eighth movie next month, and are looking for extras to play several roles. The film is especially looking for actors to play high school students (18 to play teen), trucker types, teachers/pedestrians/customers, and “partiers.”

Unfortunately, details of the film, including the plot, director and cast, have not been announced.

Looking to apply? The teen "dramedy" is seeking union and non-union background actors of all ages, ethnicities and types for several roles.Visit hbgcasting.com/join-our-database/ and input your information.

According to Hilary Greer at HBG Casting LLC, actors chosen will be contacted with a schedule after they join the database. Filming is expected to take place from early October to mid-November.

American High has been hard at work over the past few years with soon-to-be six movies under their belt. They've released “The Binge,” “Holly Slept Over,” “Banana Split,” “Big Time Adolescence,” and “Looks That Kill” since their launch in 2017.

Filming for the company was supposed to start back in March, but the ever-so-continuing state of COVID-19 pushed production back. Governor Cuomo has, since, set regulations for filming. This includes face masks, occupancy requirements, virtual auditions, and more.

[HT Syracuse.com]