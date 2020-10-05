Another Syracuse Filmed Movie Seeking Actors and Actresses

The eighth movie filmed by Syracuse, Liverpool-based production company, American High, needs actors and actresses for some roles.

According to Syracuse.com, American High and HBG Casting are seeking a variety of specific and general roles for the next Hulu original film, “Plan B,” which started shooting today, October 5th.

Specific casting includes actors 18 or over who can resemble a high school student, and an “experienced stand-in” for a female 5′6″ to 5′8,″ Latina, between 18 and 40 years of age.

All actors must be 18 years old or older due to the current filming schedule, which will require some overnights Monday to Friday.

To apply, visit this website and indicate your availability. A photo of a full-body shot must also be uploaded.

“Please apply if you want to have fun, connect with film folks in your area, get paid, have a flexible schedule, and can commit to work! These will be full days on set,” the casting call said. If you want to be considered for the movie but don't necessarily into this casting demographic, join the HBG Casting database at hbgcasting.com.

“Dead to Me” actress Natalie Morales will be making her solo feature directorial debut with the movie. The cast has yet to be announced, but alongside Morales will be Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald and Dina Hillier of Counterbalance Entertainment to produce the film, along with Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett of American High, Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment, and Matt Lottman. Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald created the “Karate Kid” sequel series “Cobra Kai”; Hurwitz and Schlossberg also co-wrote the “Harold & Kumar” films.

Filming is scheduled from early October to mid-November.