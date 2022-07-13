Upstate NY Movie Shoot Wants Your Car! You Have this Specific Vehicle?
I used to think a car is just a car. You know? A way to get from point A to point B and nothing more. Over the years I have changed my mind and have grown to love the cars I have had. Something to be proud of, an extension of you and your personality.
Imagine seeing your vehicle on the silver screen! Now is your chance but only if you have a specific make and model.
American High is a film studio located in the Syracuse area determined to make the next generation of iconic high school movies. For one of their latest projects they will be looking for several things, including vehicles to potentially appear on camera. Do you have any of these?
According to Syracuse.com, the filmmakers are searching for a variety of makes and models. To narrow it down they are looking for cars from around 1997 to 2017 and newer. Vans, SUVs, pickup trucks and more. Here are the specifics.
Here is the specific list of vehicles that American high will be looking for:
- Large passenger minivan - 1995 - 2005
- Minivan - 2005 - 2009
- Mid-size SUV w/ a Roof Rack - 1995 - 2005
- Pickup truck - work truck - 1995-2002
- All Black SUV - 2017 - 2022
- All Black Sedan - 2017 - 2022
Do you have one of these? Would you like to see your car on the big screen? Get some pictures and details together and email SyrFilmCars@gmail.com for consideration. Maybe they will be thanking you in the credits and on social media when it's a wrap!