New York Deemed This TV Show ‘Most Overrated’

Let's face it: if you watch any kind of television show at all, you probably have opinions about something you may or may not have watched. Maybe you think it's a little bit overrated and that's why you chose not to watch? Or maybe you watched and didn't understand the hype?

Someone decided to conduct a study looking at each state in the U.S., combined with Google searches. They found out that overall, 'Parks and Rec' is the most overrated show.

That answer does not correlate with what New York thinks, apparently.



In New York State, it is said that 'Game of Thrones' is the most overrated show (which I HIGHLY disagree with.)

Also on the list includes: 'The Simpsons,' 'Big Bang Theory,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'Rick and Morty,' 'Friends,' 'The Office,' and 'Breaking Bad.'

Overall, the most overrated show according to women was 'Game of Thrones.' And the most overrated show for men was 'Friends.'

Here's my thoughts about 'Game of Thrones.' I was originally one of those people too, who thought the hype was way more than what the show actually was. But, I didn't watch it - and that's what got me.

It wasn't until I was forced (willingly) to fully watch the show that I became engulfed in the story line and everything that was going on. I actually wish I had started the show sooner than I did. I was only able to watch the last season in real time, and it was very upsetting to me to watch it end.

