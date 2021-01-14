Heartfelt New Movie Filmed in Syracuse Hits Hulu on Friday

The great minds at American High in Liverpool have brought us some of our favorite movies filmed in Central New York, and they're about to do it again with a new movie that premieres on Friday.

American High's latest film, "The Ultimate Playlist of Noise," follows "an audio-obsessed high school senior" named Marcus who goes on a road trip after he learns he must undergo brain surgery that will leave him deaf. With a goal to record a bucket list of his favorite sounds into a playlist, he meets a struggling musician named Wendy, who embarks on the journey with him.

"The Ultimate Playlist of Noise" debuts on Hulu on Friday, January 15 and stars Jake Leary and Madeline Brewer. Although the movie hasn't quite hit screens yet, the trailer is already stirring up a lot of talk online for what looks to be a meaningful, heart-filled film. If you pay attention, you'll even notice some Syracuse-area landmarks like Onondaga Lake Park and that infamous railroad bridge that trucks always manage to get stuck under....

In recent years, American High has released Big Time Adolescence (Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck), The Binge (Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo), and Banana Split (Hannah Marks, Dylan Sprouse, Liana Liberato).

