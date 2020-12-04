The Trivia Behind Your Favorite Classic Rock Christmas Songs

Classic Rock Christmas songs are as much a part of the holidays as your tree, wrapping paper and Santa. Many of our favorite artists have either covered a Christmas song or created an original. Some have done so for charity, bonus material or with hopes of radio airplay and some were recorded right here in New York.

I have selected a handful of my favorite Classic Rock Christmas songs and shoveled a little deeper into the story behind the songs. Here they are in no particular order.

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band celebrates it's 45th Anniversary on December 12th! The recording that we have heard on FM radio the past 4 decades was recorded on the C.W. Post campus on Long Island in 1975. There was a snowstorm hitting New York outside in 12 degree temps and a sold out "Born to Run" tour stop inside as Bruce performed the Christmas Classic as part of the encore that night.

"I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by John Mellencamp - This recording was originally released in 1987 for the album "A Very Special Christmas" with proceeds going to Special Olympics.

"Christmas Is the Time to Say I Love You" by Billy Squire - What I remember most of this song is the video that accompanied it. The video was shot at the Mtv Studios featuring VJ's and crew in a sing along with Billy. The audio recording was the B-Side to "My Kinda Lover" in 1981.

"Some Day at Christmas" by Pearl Jam - If you were a member of the Pearl Jam fan club in 2004 you were among the first to hear their version of this single.

"Mistress for Christmas" by AC/DC - This song was included on the 1990 studio album "The Razors Edge" and it is said to be about Donald Trump.

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by U2 - July of 1987 the Irish band was touring in support of their album "The Joshua Tree". During sound check at a Glasgow show they recorded the version you hear today.

"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" By John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band - The original demo was recorded at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City in 1971. Members of the Harlem Community Choir can be heard on the final recording. Most of the choir were pre-teens putting them in their 50's and 60's today.