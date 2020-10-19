Why Rock Star Jon Bon Jovi ‘Will Never Go Back to Buffalo’

Jon Bon Jovi played concerts in Buffalo as far back as 1987 at the War Memorial and as recently as 2013 at Darien Lake. He won't be returning.

According to an article in the October issue of GQ magazine, the rock star from New Jersey discusses his new album called 2020, which includes songs about racial tensions, the election, the pandemic--the state of the world today. He also talks about his failed attempt the buy the NFL's Buffalo Bills, currently one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

In 2014, the Bills were for sale and the suitors included Bon Jovi, Donald Trump, and Terry and Kim Pegula, who ended up purchasing the team.

Bon Jovi and his investment team, some of them Canadian, were victimzed by a sophisticated smear campaign. As the story goes, Trump believed he could buy the Bills, but feared he couldn't match the funds the Bon Jovi group brought to the table.

So, Trump orchestrated a scheme to turn the city of Buffalo against Bon Jovi, who it was rumored was planning to move the team to Toronto.

Completely untrue, Bon Jovi told GQ, "I swear to you on a stack of Bibles."

But the Buffalo Bills fan group known as the "12th Man Thunder" bought into the conjecture about moving the team north of the border and they staged protests and rallies against Bon Jovi.

Buffalo radio stations got on board, vowing to blacklist Bon Jovi hits like “Livin' On a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

Buffalo turned against Bon Jovi, so he didn't get the team. And he's vowed to never return.

Hey, maybe we can get him to play a gig in Utica.