2 New Concert Venues Ready to Rock Albany

We have waited so long for the return of concerts and, not only are bands hitting the road, the Capital Region will have a new destination for those artists to perform. Empire Live and Empire Underground are 2 venues in one location, the site of the former Capitol Repertory Theater, 93 North Pearl Street, Albany.

According to the press release, Empire Live will have a 1,000-capacity room on street level and downstairs you will find the Empire Underground, a 400-capacity basement space. Both rooms will be general admission and feature state-of-the-art sound and lights and they already have some acts on the schedule.

Empire Live is located one block from the Palace Theatre and two blocks from the Times Union Center Arena. New shows are expected to be announced in the near future. Here are some shows already on the schedule:

Avatar - September 1 - Empire Live

Clutch - October 1 - Empire Live

Larkin Poe - October 14th -Empire Live

The Psychedelic Furs - November 20th - Empire Live

Concert promoters Stan Levinstone and Teddy Etoll have formed a partnership determined to open Albany's first premier club in 3 decades and both venues will be ready for shows by late spring.

Downtown Albany is currently seeing a massive redevelopment and rebuilding of its entertainment district,” Levinstone said. “Within the next few years more than 800 new mid- apartments will be added within a 10-minute walk to the club door.

Levinstone and Etoll are no strangers to the Capital Region. For the past 13 years they have been partners in Upstate Concert Hall of Clifton Park, New York. With Empire Live they will move into downtown Albany as a boom to its business model.

