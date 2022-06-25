Daily Double: Ten Times “Jeopardy!” Featured Upstate New York
An all-time game show classic, Jeopardy! has been entertaining and educating us on our TVs since 1984. Over the thousands of clues given over the years, Upstate New York and its cities and people have found their way onto the board numerous times.
We previously celebrated Schenectady's appearance on the board in 2020, but that's not even close to The Electric City's first time making the show. Thanks to the online J! Archive, it's easy to track all the episodes featuring Upstate New York's rich history.
The region and Jeopardy! have a long history together, with one Upstate city being featured in the show's second-ever episode in 1984 where all three contestants finished with $0. One city in the Capital Region even made it to Final Jeopardy, but you'll have to get to the end of the game to play that. You may find some of the questions easy, but odds are you'll get stumped on some just like the real life contestants when they aired.
Good luck, and remember to answer in the form of a question.
Friday, October 22, 2004
State Capitals - $1000
Answer: Albany
Tuesday, December 12, 2006
The 1850s - $200
Answer: Uncle Tom's Cabin
Monday, January 18, 2021
Historical Markers - $400
Answer: The Erie Canal
Tuesday, May 15, 2012
Lakers - $200
Answer: Lake Placid
Friday, October 11, 2019
Kurt Vonnegut - $1000
Answer: General Electric
Wednesday, July 17, 2013
1813 - $800
Answer: Uncle Sam
Thursday, April 22, 1999
Her Story - $1000 - Daily Double
Answer: Daisy James
Tuesday, September 11, 1984 (Episode #2)
Transportation - $500
Answer: Streetcars
Thursday, September 20, 2001
Charity Begins With Beer - $400
Answer: Vassar
Wednesday, March 11, 1998
Final Jeopardy - Transportation History
Answer: Robert Fulton
