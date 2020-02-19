The Return of the Hook, Line and Sinker in New Hartford? Yes, Please

When we heard a seafood restaurant might be taking over the spot last occupied by Denny's, we could only think of the one place we want back.

Denny'sin New Hartford closed abruptly earlier this year, and then, after being listed for lease by Pavia Real Estate, it was revealed that a seafood restaurant - that's not a chain - might be moving in.

While there's no word on what kind of seafood or the style of restaurant, we've got four words for you:

Bring The Hook back.

The iconic New Hartford restaurant once stood where Dippin' Donuts is now, most of the way up Seneca Turnpike. The Hook closed nearly 10 years ago, serving it's last meals in October 2010, after 35 years in business. The former owner, Dick Zydb, also owner Zebb's and Kirby's.

Patrons fondly recall the fish in a bag, the great salad bar, and of course, visiting with friends around The Hook's famous bar.

We don't know what kind of restaurant the new tenants are planning to put in - but we vote for Hook Line and Sinker 2.0.

Do you agree? What long-gone restaurants do you want back? Let me know beth@lite987.com