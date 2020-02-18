Here Is How Ryan Newman Survived Crash At Daytona

Last night's Dayton 500 finish left fans, race team employees, and officials all holding their breath as Ryan Newman crashed and flipped his car on the last lap of the race.

After a long two hours, it was reported that Newman was in the hospital in serious condition but with non-life threatening injuries.



Here is a video of the accident.

So how did Newman survive the crash? It has to do with all the safety measures NASCAR has taken over the past decade.

WESH shared some of the major improvements to safety that NASCAR has made.

According to NASCAR, safety starts at the driver's seat and builds outwards.