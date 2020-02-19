Don’t Panic! Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are Still Unlimited

Don't panic! Those delicious, unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits at Red Lobster are STILL unlimited.

Rumors began spreading the biscuits would come at a cost. But that's not entirely true. There's only a charge if you want more than 2 biscuits per TO-GO order.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited for our dine-in guests. Obviously, due to the nature of To Go and delivery orders, there is a limit to how many we include in the bag, which is two per entrée with the option to add more to your order for a small fee.

Enjoy as many biscuits as you'd like when you dine in. If you're like us, order more so you can take them home.