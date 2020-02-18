Make $20 An Hour Working For The Census

This US Census is hiring right now to fill positions to help count everyone in the United States. According to the article in www.nyup.com they will need about 500,000 temporary workers across the country.

The U.S. government counts the population every 10 years. The numbers are used to decide each state’s number of Congressional seats and to dole out billions of dollars in federal funds to local governments.

To qualify, applicants must be 18 years old and have a Social Security number. Preference is given to U.S. citizens. But the Census is also hiring non-citizens who are legally able to work in the U.S., especially when they have a need for workers to speak a specific language.

If you speak more than one language you're encouraged to apply. Especially due to the diverse population of New York.

To apply to be a census worker click this link.