We've all known it for some time and finally, the National Weather Service is making it public. Where the heaviest Lake Effect Snow will fall is nearly impossible to predict. As is often common in CNY, it's not the amount of snow causing concern, but how quick it will come. Here's the latest on our Winter Storm Watch.

......WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON......

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible in the most persistent lake effect snow bands.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Oneida Counties.

* When...From this evening through Thursday afternoon.

NOAA.gov

A round of Lake Enhanced snow showers this morning will taper off before the real heavy snow begins late tonight.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.