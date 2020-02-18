Accident Closes Part Of Route 31 In Verona

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 31 in the Town of Verona.

A portion of Route 31 in front of the Vernon Verona Sherrill High School is closed from Beacon Light Rd to the VVS School main entrance.

Traffic is currently being re-routed through the school parking lot while National Grid crews repair a telephone pole and fallen power wires across the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the accident is under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.