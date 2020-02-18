See Great White And Vixen At The NYS Fair

Hard rockers Great White and Vixen will share the New York State Fair’s Experience Stage.

The first show announced for the Experience Stage is Great White and Vixen on Saturday, August 29, beginning at 7 p.m. The performance is free and takes place on Biker Appreciation Day, where those on a motorcycle can park for free in any Fair parking lot and pay $1 for admission when they show a valid New York State motorcycle license.

Great White is best known for “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Rock Me,” “Lady Red Light,” “House of Broken Love” and many more and is in its fourth decade of touring and recording. Vixen was one of the few all-female hard rock bands to break through to the mainstream, becoming regulars on MTV behind singles such as “Edge of a Broken Heart” and “Cryin’.”

“These two classic groups rock as hard as ever, which is a perfect end to our day of celebrating New Yorkers who hit the open road on two wheels. It’ll be a terrific night to sit by our pond and enjoy some great hard rock,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

