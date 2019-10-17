We're in prime season for fall meteor showers, as yet another one is set to peak early next week.

Earlier in October 2019, both the Draconids and the Southern Taurids streaked across the night skies. But as we've said many times, weather and cloud cover can play a role here in CNY, especially with a lot of the autumn cold fronts that tend to roll through in October. Will this be different?

The Orionids have some pretty well known origins, as they are the debris that is left over from Halley's Comet. The Earth passes through the debris this time of year, and t's predicted that the meteors will peak early next week, October 22 and 23. Experts say you can see up to 30 to 40 meteors per hour, with your best chance for viewing an hour of two before dawn.

This year the Moon will be at its brightest, so that alone could hamper viewing. And sure enough, the forecast is calling for cloudy skies and a chance for rain both Monday and Tuesday nights. Can we ever catch a break?

