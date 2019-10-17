It's the first snow of the season. We have webcam confirmation that it's snowing in the Adirondacks.

The Whiteface Summit live cam clearly shows a snow-covered camera. Fells like it's a little early, but the current temperature there is 27 degrees so that the rain may have turned into snow.

weather.com

Whiteface Mountain Stats:

Mountain Elevation

Base Elevation: 1,220'

Little Whiteface Elevation: 3,676'

Lookout Mountain Elevation: 4,000'

Highest Lift Terminus: 4,386'

Highest Skiable Terrain: the Slides at 4,650'

Peak Elevation: 4,867'

The National Weather Service has compiled thousands of First Snowfall dates on their website. As you can see, there have been years where we had snow much earlier in the year.

September 27th, 1980- Old Forge reported .3 inches of snow.

October 1st, 1944- Lowville reported 4 inches of snow.

October 1st, 1946- Syracuse Hancock Airport reported .6 inches of snow.

October 1st, 1946- Little Falls reported .4 inches of snow.

October 4th, 1974 - Cooperstown reported .10 inches of snow

October 5th, 1965 - New Berlin reported 3.5 inches of snow

October 10th, 1987- Hinckley reported 1.0 inches of snow.

October 11th, 1987- Oneida County Airport reported 4 inches of snow.

October 11th, 1987- Utica saw .40 inches of snow.

October 14th, 1958- Forestport reported 1.5 inches of snow.

October 22nd, 1988- Frankfort saw 1.1 inches of snow.

Do you mind getting snow in October?