Ghosts Are Waiting For You at This Haunted House in Ilion

Hauntings are spreading across Central New York as we get closer to Halloween, and Ilion is your next stop for a spooky good time.

The Ilion Little Theatre's Terror at the Stables Haunted House opens this weekend with enough ghosts and goblins for everyone.* While the building has been home to the Ilion Little Theatre since the 1920s, it was once home to stables at the Remington estate. Plus, with a building that old, there's bound to be a ghost or two lurking around every corner.

The haunted house is open for visits October 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 7 to 11 p.m. and October 20 and 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. for an admission price of just $10 per person. All proceeds benefit the Little Theatre's Historic Building Preservation Fund.

*While there isn't a specific minimum age, this haunted house is not recommended for small children. Find more details on the event's Facebook page.