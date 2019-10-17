Chief Occhipinti from the Kirkland Police Department helped to save an injured “Eastern Screeching Owl.”

According to the CNY's Finest FB Post, A call came into the Kirkland Police Department of an injured “Eastern Screeching Owl,” and Chief Occhipinti aided in rescuing it. He brought it to a local lady who helps rehab them until they’re ready to go back into their natural habitat. She mentioned this fella probably flew into a tree or another fixed object, hence the injury to the eye!

Thank You, Chief Occhipinti! You're our hero!

The Eastern Screech-Owl is a short, stocky bird with a large head and almost no neck. Its wings are rounded; its tail is short and square. Pointed ear tufts are often raised, lending its head a distinctive silhouette.

All About Birds says this about the Eastern Screech-Owl.

They are either mostly gray or mostly reddish-brown with yellow eyes and intricate bands and spots that give the bird excellent camouflage against tree bark.

They are active at night and are far more often heard than seen—most bird watchers know this species only from its trilling or whinnying song. However, this cavity-roosting owl can be attracted to nest boxes or, if you’re sharp-eyed, spotted in daylight at the entrance to its home in a tree cavity.

This owl is fairly common in most types of woods (evergreen or deciduous; urban or rural), particularly near water. It shuns treeless expanses of mountains or plains.

We hope they let us know when the owl is well enough to be released back into the wild. If they do, we'll pass along the info.