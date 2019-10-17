Have You Seen The Most-Stuf Oreos In Central New York?

If there's one thing that's a staple in my house, it's Oreos. And not just the regular ones either, the Double Stuff ones. Those came out when I was a kid, but something else is afoot now: The Most Stuf Oreos.

The Most Stuf Oreos were introduced earlier this year and word has it they're coming back this Winter. However, you may not have to wait that long as some are spotting them already...

Drop a pic our way with info on where you find them if you do! And what's with the one F anyway? Seems like there should be several!