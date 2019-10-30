First Snow of the Season in Central New York Forecast

We all know it's coming. Whiteface Mountain has already experienced the four-letter weather word. But for the first time, this season snow appears in the National Weather Service's forecast for Central New York.

The long term forecast from NOAA calls for a few lingering Lake Effect Snow Showers in Northern Oneida County Friday evening as a cold front brings in the coolest temps of the season. Look for the mercury to fall into the upper 20's to low 30's in the higher elevations.

Saturday's daytime forecast will burn through any snow as temps hit the 50's. But Saturday night into Sunday morning the mercury dips into the upper 20's again and snow showers may be more widespread.

Saturday night through Sunday night: A weak disturbance centered in Canada may bring some lake enhanced rain and snow showers across portions of Central New York, mainly north of the NY Thruway

Granted, we're probably not talking a huge amount of snow. But the term Lake Effect is always unnerving. And if you've lived in CNY any length of time, you know how quick the weather can change. Stay up on the latest forecasts and radar on our weather page.