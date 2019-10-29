Fatal Construction Accident Being Investigated In Clark Mills

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a fatal construction accident in Clark Mills.

According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies arrived on scene just after noon Tuesday.

For a period of time Main Street in Clark Mills was shut down to traffic.

Details are limited at this time, pending next of kin notification.

Maciol tells WIBX, their work at the scene was completed just before 2 p.m. and the scene was secured. OSHA will soon be on scene to conduct a further investigation.

We will continue to provide details as they become available.