Most Famous Central New York Places You’ve Never Seen

Our boss made an admission the other day at work that she had never visited Green Lakes, one of the most iconic and beautiful spots in Central New York...or anywhere for that matter. Beth and I played golf recently on the Green Lakes course:

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

It got me thinking about the top famous places--sights, restaurants, natural wonders--in and around Central New York that Central New York people have never seen. We put the question out there to our Facebook Friends and received some interesting responses. What prominent spots in CNY have you somehow never visited? Some of the top answers:

The New York State Fair

Letchworth State Park

Niagara Falls

Beardslee Castle

Watkins Glen

Baltimore Woods Nature Preserve

Barnes Avenue

In a meaningful relationship

Belhurst Castle

Saratoga for a horse race

Rudy's (Oswego)

Howe Caverns

Pratt's Falls

Voss'

Do you have any to add to the list?