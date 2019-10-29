Most Famous Central New York Places You’ve Never Seen
Our boss made an admission the other day at work that she had never visited Green Lakes, one of the most iconic and beautiful spots in Central New York...or anywhere for that matter. Beth and I played golf recently on the Green Lakes course:
It got me thinking about the top famous places--sights, restaurants, natural wonders--in and around Central New York that Central New York people have never seen. We put the question out there to our Facebook Friends and received some interesting responses. What prominent spots in CNY have you somehow never visited? Some of the top answers:
- The New York State Fair
- Letchworth State Park
- Niagara Falls
- Beardslee Castle
- Watkins Glen
- Baltimore Woods Nature Preserve
- Barnes Avenue
- In a meaningful relationship
- Belhurst Castle
- Saratoga for a horse race
- Rudy's (Oswego)
- Howe Caverns
- Pratt's Falls
- Voss'
Do you have any to add to the list?