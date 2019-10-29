It’s been a busy day in Westeros.

Here’s the bad news: Earlier today, word broke that HBO was not picking up the Game of Thrones prequel series created by Jane Goldman. The pilot for the show, starring Naomi Watts and set “thousands of years” before the events of GoT, was given a green light last summer but in recent weeks, the cast and crew learned the series was not moving forward. The good news? A totally different prequel series is headed to HBO — and this one is co-created by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

Announced, via Twitter, the show is called House of the Dragon, and is based on Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood. Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal, co-creator of the sci-fi series Colony.

Along with the announcement, HBO revealed a first poster for the show:

HBO

Fire & Blood explores the history of House Targaryen, whose coat of arms features the three-headed dragon. The book’s tagline reads “300 years before A Game of Thrones, dragons ruled Westeros” — which gives you a pretty good sense of the show’s timeline.

HBO did not announce a launch date for the series, but given that Martin still hasn’t finished those last two Game of Thrones books, we probably shouldn’t expect it to happen, y’know, imminently.