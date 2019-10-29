Every Episode of ‘Rick and Morty’ Will Be on HBO Max

HBO Max is making a hard play for your streaming dollars. (They will have to if they’re going to compete with Netflix and Hulu and Disney+ and Amazon.) They’ve got some 10,000 hours of content at launch, including library content from Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes, plus original series and films from Greg Berlanti, Ridley Scott, Issa Rae, Elizabeth Banks, and more.

Today, HBO Max announced that on top of all of that, it will also be the streaming home for every episode of the rabidly popular animated series Rick and Morty. According to the press release, Rick and Morty will be a Day One title for the new service:

All three seasons of Rick and Morty that have aired to date will be available to viewers on the service when HBO Max launches in the US in May 2020. Future seasons of Rick and Morty will continue to premiere on Adult Swim before streaming on HBO Max.

Rick and Morty have at least 70 more episodes coming in the years ahead. The show’s new season premieres on Adult Swim on November 10.